The Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers have been linked with a reported player swap as they prepare for the 2026 NRL season.

While they both remain contracted for another 12 months until the end of 2026, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Jack Bird (Tigers) and Nathan Brown (Sea Eagles) are considering a player swap, which would see them switch clubs.

It is understood that both former NSW Blues representatives are open to switching teams, and it could benefit all parties involved, as the duo have been linked with exits recently.

This isn't the first time Brown has been linked with an exit from the Sea Eagles, with the club offering him in a player swap to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, which involved Davvy Moale, but was subsequently rejected.

One of the best carriers of the football from the back fence, Brown has found his feet at the Sea Eagles as he attempts to rekindle the form he once had in 2020, where he represented the NSW Blues.

Struggling in his final seasons at the Parramatta Eels before a failed stint at the Sydney Roosters, the 32-year-old has managed to be a mainstay of Manly's forward pack which has seen him play 34 matches over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Bird has been granted permission to test the market from the Tigers as early as August despite only joining the club this season.

Contracted until the end of 2026 on a deal worth around $400,000 a season, he has failed to make an impact since his first arrival after previously appearing for the Cronulla Sharks, Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons.