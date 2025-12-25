Sami Sauiluma, a former NRL winger for the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks, has signed a new contract which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Sauiluma has agreed to a new deal that will see him remain in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition with the Burleigh Bears for the 2026 season.

A member of the Queensland Residents side in 2016, the 34-year-old has appeared in over 165 matches in the reserve-grade competition and scored five tries, made 16 tackle busts, two line-breaks and averaged 134 running metres in 11 appearances during this year's campaign.

The cousin of former NRL centre Tim Simona, Sauiluma spent three seasons in the NRL between 2013 and 2015, recording 18 appearances and five tries before taking his talents to Burleigh.

The Burleigh Bears have also announced the arrivals of Luke Burton (Tweed Seagulls), Luke Gale (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Paul Turner, Ryan Foran (Gold Coast Titans), Sione Hopoate (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Will Lewis (Parramatta Eels).