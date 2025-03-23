Former NRL winger Andrew Frew has pled guilty to several charges including drug supply, drug possession and dealing with the process of crime which could see him face severe jail time.

Back in the news for the wrong reasons, Frew has pleaded guilty to five counts of drug supply, two counts of drug possession, two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and possessing a prescribed restricted substance, per The Daily Telegraph.

Caught dealing 3.4 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $500, police then found several drugs - 5.7 grams of cocaine and 9 grams of methamphetamine - and thousands of dollars inside his apartment complex in Zetland.

It is understood that he was arrested in December after police established Strike Force Decatur to investigate him in September. He will be sentenced on April 30 after Judge Michael Allen accepted the guilty plea and adjourned the matter.

“You've taken the first valuable steps...you need to continue with the treatment directions,” Judge Allen told Frew, via the publication.

No stranger to the news, he was arrested in September 2012 and charged with blackmail, which saw him jailed for one year and placed on a corrections order on 14 May 2013.

Last playing in the NRL in 2004, Frew notched up 48 total first-grade appearances for the Parramatta Eels, Manly-Warringah, Northern Eagles and St George Illawarra Dragons between 1997 and 2004.

Able to play anywhere in the back-line, the 50-year-old also spent time overseas with the Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity and Halifax Panthers.

