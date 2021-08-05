Ex-Wests Tigers player Kyle Lovett is directing and starring in his first feature film, 'Lickerish'.

Lovett played three seasons for the Tigers, before beginning his new career outside of rugby league.

"As a child, I worked so hard and had a lot of self belief to make it as a footy player. I did it once, and I can do it again now", Lovett told The Daily Telegraph.

"I fell in love with [acting] and I thought why couldn't I do this as a career?"

Lovett, who has also modelled in the past, took up acting classes in 2018.

"When I would turn up to acting classes, I would be way more nervous than I was when I was being tackled by a 110 kg front rower in a game. But everyone is so supportive", he said.

"I know this career is not going to be easy but I'm determined to keep trying and failing till I get there".

Despite previously committing himself to the rigours of first-grade football, Lovett has claimed that his focus has shifted entirely to his silver screen prospects.

"This is firmly my passion now", he said.

"I loved footy but I've found my new passion and I don't miss playing at all".

The 28-year-old is waiting for the current New South Wales lockdown to lift, with plans to release the movie next year.

Lovett becomes the latest former leaguer to make moves on the movie world after former Kangaroo Ian Roberts also choose a path in the industry after hanging up the boots.