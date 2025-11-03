Lachlan Miller, a former utility playmaker for the Cronulla Sharks and Newcastle Knights, has signed a new long-term deal that will see him continue his playing career

Currently playing in the Super League with the Leeds Rhinos, Miller was contracted until the end of 2026 but has inked a new deal that will keep him there for at least an extra season.

Locked in until at least the end of the 2027 Super League season, his new contract also includes a club option for the following year in 2028

“I am really pleased to have agreed a contract extension here at the Rhinos and I can not wait for next season already," Miller said.

"The Rhinos have made my family and I feel so welcome since we came here and I know we are on the brink of something special as a team.

"This feels like home and it is great to have extended my contract.

“We have loved raising our kids here in Leeds. My wife and I have opened a little Pilates studio in Horsforth.

"It gives us a focus outside of footy to look forward to. This is a great chance for my wife to build the business and something for our family to have after footy.”

Arriving at Leeds in 2024, the fan-favourite was the only player in the competition to average over 200 running metres per match and had previously appeared in 19 games for the Sharks and Knights.

A five-time international for the Australian rugby sevens team before moving to the 13-man code, the 31-year-old will look to add to his 49 appearances over the next few years.

“Lachie has worked incredibly hard on his game this season and it was good to see him get the rewards for his hard work on the pitch," head coach Brad Arthur said.

"He is always looking to get his team on the front foot and never gives in; he constantly looks at ways he can get that extra metre or find the gap to put a team mate away.

"It is good news that he will be staying at the Rhinos even longer and I am sure there is even more to come from Lachie.”