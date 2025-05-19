Brett Seymour, a former playmaker for three different NRL teams, has pleaded guilty to a slew of domestic violence charges and will soon be sentenced.

Last playing in the NRL in 2011, Seymour has pleaded guilty to three charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, one charge of common assault and an aggravated breach of a protection order, per The Toowoomba Chronicle.

This comes after he was originally charged two years ago. He will remain on bail.

It is understood that Seymour's court case has been adjourned until June 20 at the same court.

A former coach of Toowoomba Valleys RLFC, Seymour featured in 123 NRL first-grade matches for the Brisbane Broncos (2002-06), Cronulla Sharks (2007-09) and New Zealand Warriors (2010-11) before taking his talents overseas.

Marked with controversy throughout his career due to claims of misconduct against women, he also appeared for Hull FC, Castleford Tigers, Whitehaven and Dewsbury Rams.