Aaron Gorrell, a former dummy-half for the St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos, has secured a head coaching role for the 2026 season.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2009, Gorrell has been named as the head coach of the St George Illawarra Dragons' Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup team for next season which will see him return to the club.\n\nSince retiring, he has led the NSW Country side and Riverina Bulls as coach as well as holding stints at a number of different teams including Queanbeyan Kangaroos, Cooma Stallions, Wagga Brothers and Gundagai Tigers, with whom he won the Ground 9 title in 2025.\n“It's exciting to be back; it's obviously a club I love. It's a bit of a full circle for me," Gorrell said.\n"I've been lucky enough to be at a few different clubs in the country, but I'm really excited to be back at the Dragons and trying to bring some juniors through.\n"It would mean the world to me to play a little part in their journey and for them to push through to the NRL.\n\n\n\n\n“I think it's a really strong squad. We have a great breeding ground here and I think both SG ball sides will have really good seasons too.\n\n"My role is to make them better players and better people and hopefully one day play NRL... The Dragons are a proud club, and I think it's important for everybody to understand who they're playing for, the values, and how important it is to the supporters.”\n\nhttp:\/\/gty.im\/73309005\n\n\n\nBefore hanging up the boots on his playing career, Gorrell played 60 matches in the NRL across six seasons, with 48 of those games coming during his time with the Red V between 2002 and 2006, in which he scored seven tries and 94 goals.\n\nAway from the NRL, he spent two seasons in the Super League competition with the Catalans Dragons in 2007 and 2008 where he played 24 matches and scored 42 points.\n\n“Bringing Aaron back to the Dragons is big for the club,” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford said.\n\n“He's a local junior who came through our pathways system and went on to have a successful career in rugby league.\n\n"He understands what it takes for these young men to succeed and will undoubtedly do a good job in preparing them as they continue their development.\n\n“We are committed to creating the best possible environment for the young players coming through our pathways system and having a coach of Aaron's calibre will certainly enhance that.”