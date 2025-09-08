Aidan Sezer, a former NRL halfback for the Gold Coast Titans, Canberra Raiders and Wests Tigers, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, Sezer has agreed to a two-year contract extension to remain at Hull FC in the Super League competition until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The move by the black and whites to lock down their skipper comes as they have also re-signed Cade Cust until the end of 2028, and signed Jake Arthur from the Newcastle Knights in recent weeks.

“I'm happy and grateful to be extending my time with the club, I've loved my time here so far and I really feel like we are moving in the right direction," Sezer told the club's website.

“I feel a real connection with these fans, and taking to the field in front of them every week, home or away, is a genuine pleasure.

“My sole focus remains to achieve something with this club, and this special group of players over the next couple of years, and reward that passionate support we have in the stands.”

During his tenure in the NRL, Sezer made 172 first-grade appearances for the Gold Coast Titans (2012-15), Canberra Raiders (2016-19) and most recently the Wests Tigers, where he spent one season before departing at the end of 2024.

Scoring over 500 points, the 2010 Under-20s Five-Eighth of the Year also represented the Indigenous All Stars, NSW City and the Combined Nations All Stars throughout his career.

“Aidan has been a significant addition to our squad in 2025, and we're delighted to see him add a further year to his contract here in West Hull," Hull FC Director of Rugby added.

“His influence, both on and off the field with his leadership qualities and knowledge of the game, has been hugely impactful on our squad as a whole, but in particular our younger players.

“With Cade Cust also signing a new deal recently, the addition of Jake Arthur in 2026, and some bright young spine players coming through our ranks, I'm excited by our options in the halves over the coming years.”