Kaide Ellis, a former NRL forward for the Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Ellis has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Wigan Warriors to remain in the overseas Super League competition until the end of the 2029 season.

A member of the Panthers side that won the Under-20s Grand Final in 2013 alongside Bryce Cartwright and James Roberts, Ellis made 27 appearances in the NRL for Penrith (2018-19) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2020-21) before making the move overseas.

“I'm very proud to have extended my time at Wigan. I really feel like it's where I belong,” Ellis said.

“What we've achieved over the past few seasons makes me excited for what's ahead and I feel there is plenty more to come.

“The Club is such a pleasure to be a part of, the supporters, office staff, sponsors, coaches and the lads make it so enjoyable coming in everyday. I can't wait to see what the next four years hold!”

Since moving to the Wigan Warriors at the start of 2022, Ellis has gone to make over 90 appearances for the club and has won Challenge Cups, two League Leaders' Shields, two Grand Final wins and a World Club Challenge.

He also played a crucial role in the team winning the Grand Slam in 2024.

“Kaide has proven himself to be an important leader of the team on and off the field and we are all delighted to see him commit to the club," Wigan coach Matt Peet said.

“We love the way he carries himself particularly in the big games and we feel this rubs off on his teammates.”

"His performances are a credit to how hard he works and to know he is with us for the next four years is fantastic.”