Renouf Atoni, a former forward for the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters, has signed with a new club that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.\n\nLast playing in the NRL in 2022, Atoni has agreed to a new two-year contract to join Castleford Tigers from Wakefield Trinity, which will keep him overseas in the Super League competition.\n\nThis will see him remain there until at least the end of the 2027 season and will see him play under the new incoming coach, Ryan Carr.\n"My agent and I reached out to Chris, and he seemed pretty keen. So we had a conversation and I'm pretty excited with the vision he has for the club, and I jumped at the chance to come over," Atoni said.\n"I'm really keen to get over and rip in. I know for a fact how passionate the fans are about the rebuild of the club.”\nAfter last being contracted in the NRL by the Sydney Roosters in 2022, where he failed to play a single match, he has spent the previous three seasons with the Wakefield Trinity, in which he has notched up over 50 appearances.\nDespite not playing for the Roosters, he managed 43 first-grade games for the Bulldogs between 2018 and 2021, scoring 12 points.\nIn 2018, Atoni played a crucial part in the Bulldogs winning the NSW Cup Grand Final against the Newtown Jets and would later win the NRL State Championship final, defeating the Redcliffe Dolphins (2018 QLD Cup winners).\nCastleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester added, "I'm delighted to get the Renouf Atoni deal sorted. Renouf has been a stand-out performer for Wakefield, and he will add size and power to our existing forward pack.\n"I know Renouf will love his time working with Ryan Carr and playing for the Castleford Tigers over the next two years."