Zane Musgrove, a former NRL forward for three different NRL teams, has joined a new team after being released for the second time in less than six months.

Released from the Warrington Wolves in May to join Oldham, the second-tier English Super League outfit has released him from the remainder of his contract despite initially signing him until the end of the 2026 season.

In being released by Oldham, Musgrove has signed a short-term deal with the Bradford Bulls for the remainder of the 2025 season but will remain in the second-tier competition.

Musgrove previously spent seven seasons in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs (2016-18), Wests Tigers (2020-22) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2023), in which he made 73 first-grade appearances.

“I'm extremely excited. From what I've seen from Bradford having played against them with Oldham a few weeks ago and how they go about their business, especially the forwards, I'm happy to be part of that forward pack and add to it," Musgrove said.

"I've caught up with Nobby [Brian Noble] and he's obviously got big ambitions for the club so I am extremely excited for that and the challenge ahead.

“It sounds like a really tight knit group, there are some boys from the NRL I have played against so there is a good mixture of lads and I am looking forward to get in and building relationships and getting stuck in.

“It's been an up and down year for me, I've got a couple of games to get right and then it's into the finals, which is the business time.

"I'm just looking to finish the season on a high, I have a couple of games to get right and then get into the finals, that's the business time which I am really looking forward to.”

Braford Bulls coach Brian Noble added, "He's played at the highest level in the National Rugby League in Australia, he's played at a high level with Warrington in Super League and I think for the run-in he has backed himself and wants a chance with us.

“I've always said I wouldn't bring in anybody that wasn't as good or as good as what we've got and I think with Zane we've got as good as we've got.

"With six games to go, if we get it right, it's important that we maintain the pressure for positions and pressure for places and pressure for performances and all of those kind of things.

"There's no gimmes, Zane goes by the same rules, if he's not up to speed, then he won't play.