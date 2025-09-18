Konrad Hurrell, a former NRL centre for the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, has agreed to sign with a new team, which will see him continue his rugby league playing career.

After being de-registered by Super League outfit St Helens RLFC, Hurrell has decided to exit the competition but will remain overseas after inking a deal with FC Lezignan, who compete in the Super XIII (formerly known as the French Elite One Championship).

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, the 12-time Tongan international was a powerhouse in the centres and was extremely quick for his size, but lacked consistency and struggled to keep himself in shape.

This saw him play 71 matches and score 41 tries for the New Zealand Warriors (2012-16) and 45 games and 14 tries for the Gold Coast Titans (2016-18).

He was also selected to represent the World All-Stars in 2016.