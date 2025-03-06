Michael Jennings, a former centre for Australia, Fiji, Tonga and the NSW Blues, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2024, in which he featured in nine matches for the Sydney Roosters and racked up his 300-game milestone, Jennings will link up with the St Marys Saints - an affiliate side of the Penrith Panthers - who compete in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Turning 37 in April, the one-time premiership winner has played for three different NRL teams and will add a wealth of experience to the squad and help mentor the younger players in the side.

Debuting in 2007, he began his career with the Penrith Panthers (2007-12) before making the move to the Sydney Roosters (2013-15) and later the Parramatta Eels (2016-20).

Handed a three-year ban for testing positive to a drug test, he would miraculously return to the first-grade competition last season for the Sydney Roosters.

"I'm excited to return to where it all began for me," said Jennings.

"St Marys has always been home, and my return to the Saints is truly a blessing. I look forward to contributing to the Club's success both on and off the field."

The older brother of former NRL players George Jennings and Robert Jennings, Michael also represented three countries - Tonga (12 games), Australia (7 games) and Fiji (2 games) in the international arena.

Most recently he competed in the 2024 Pacific Championships for Fiji alongside the likes of Taane Milne and Kurt Donoghoe but lost to Papua New Guinea.

Nominated for the Dally M 2007 Rookie of the Year award, the outside back also featured 18 times for the NSW Blues between 2009 and 2016, scoring six tries in the process.

"To have someone of Michael's calibre join our team is an exciting for everyone involved with the Club," added Adam Przybyla St Marys Rugby League Football Manager.

"Michael has achieved so much in his career, but his connection to St Marys and his passion for the Club will have a huge impact on our team and the Saints community."