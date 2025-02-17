Matt Moylan, a former playmaker for the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos has signed with a new club to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Moylan made 191 first-grade appearances for the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks across 11 seasons between 2013 and 2023.

Once considered one of the most talented playmakers and fullbacks in the NRL competition during his time at Penrith, he made three appearances for the Blues and one for the Kangaroos.

He also earned honours representing NSW City, Prime Minister's XIII and the NRL All Stars.

Deciding to hang up the boots after one season in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards, Moylan has now confirmed he will return to the field for a new club.

After being linked with the Wyong Roos in the Newcastle Rugby League competition, he has agreed to join the Kincumber Colts in the Central Coast Rugby League competition.

"Big news alert, Colts fans," the Kincumber Colts said on social media.

"We're over the moon to welcome the legendary Matt Moylan to the Kincumber Colts RLFC family.

"With an impressive career across the NRL, Super League, and international stages, Matt is ready to bring his magic to our field in 2025.

"Matt's skill and experience will be a game-changer for us, and we can't wait to see him in action."