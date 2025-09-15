Josh McCrone, a former NRL playmaker for the Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons, has decided to hang up the boots on his rugby league career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, the 38-year-old appeared in 133 matches for the Raiders (2009-15) before making the move to the Dragons (2016-17), where he would go on to play a further 28 games over two seasons.

The 2015 NSW Cup Five-Eighth of the Year, the three-time Country Origin representative, also spent three seasons overseas with the Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League, where he scored 43 points in 40 matches.

Most recently, McCrone has been playing for the Temora Dragons in the Group 9 competition, in which they made the finals before being eliminated by Young Cherrypickers in the minor semi-final.

"Today's loss marks the end of a long and successful career for our guy Josh McCrone," a statement from the club read.

"Josh has been the heart and soul of our club, and will leave a massive hole both on and off the field.

"It is tough to put into words what he has done for the Dragons.

"He has been instrumental in the return to finals for our boys, with an emphasis on keeping it local and developing the boys from our junior system.



"Over the years, Josh has juggled family and football, with 3 out of 4 of his children playing for our Junior Rugby League Club.

"He spends nearly every night at Bob Aldridge coaching the Juniors or at Nixon Park with the seniors, attending both training and game day.

"You will struggle to find a more dedicated and passionate individual. What an incredible career from an incredible bloke. Thank you, Josh."