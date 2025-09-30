Shane Wright, a former utility for the North Queensland Cowboys, has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021, Wright has agreed to a two-year contract extension with St Helens RLFC to remain overseas in the Super League competition until at least the end of the 2027 season.

A Manly Sea Eagles junior, where he was signed at the age of 14, Wright made 41 appearances in first-grade for the North Queensland Cowboys between 2017-21 after previously playing for the Under-20s Gold Coast Titans side before making the move overseas.

“I'm buzzing! To be given an opportunity at a club like Saints just for the rest of this year was massive, but now to extend my stay for another two years — I'm over the moon," Wright told saintsrlfc.com

“It's a great group, the boys have been so welcoming, and the coaches have made my role really clear. The transition has been very simple, and I'm excited about what's ahead.

“The fans have been great so far. It's good to have everyone on my side already and hopefully we can keep doing good things.”

Since moving overseas, Wright spent four seasons with the Salford Red Devils before making the switch to St Helens RLFC this year, where he has become a fan-favourite.

Making his official debut for the Saints in September, he became the 1300th player to wear the club's jersey and can play either in the back-row or the centres.

“Whilst he's probably the man of the moment following last weekend's marvellous try, we are thrilled that Shane will be staying a St.Helens player for the next two years," Saints coach Paul Wellens added.

“Since coming into our environment, he has applied himself with the utmost professionalism and has fit in fantastically.

"He adds plenty of strength and power to our pack, and I'm sure he will be a brilliant member of our team going forward.”