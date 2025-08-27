The dramas brewing at the Gold Coast Titans are no secret.

From the axing of head coach Des Hasler to the looming release of David Fifita, the Titans are in shambles right now — and the club's skipper has had enough.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui acknowledged that the lack of accountability at the club is what has led to its demise, and that firing the coach does not erase the deep-rooted issues within the club.

“Someone's got to be held accountable, but talking about accountability, both times our coaches are the only one that's been kept accountable, and there's got to be more than that,” he said, referencing the recent departures of coaches Hasler and Justin Holbrook.

“We've got to look at everything for us going forward.”

The Maroons star admitted that he believes there are issues within the playing group as well as the club administration, both of which have not been addressed.

“Everyone needs to be looked at and made sure that they're held to account and really asked the right questions of why they're here,” Fa'suamaleaui said.

“That's players, myself, everyone included at this club.

“There's been two people kept accountable, but no one else.”

He also revealed his disappointment in Hasler's sacking earlier this week.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Fa'suamaleaui said.

”I know the results haven't gone the way they have gone this year, but whenever you hear that your coach has been sacked, it does hurt.

“It's my second time now I've been through that [a coach being sacked], it's very upsetting.”

Fa'asuamaleaui will go to the November 1 deadline this year, and is expected to test his value on the open market.