2023 is shaping up as one of the most exciting in recent memory. A host of huge name recruits shifting clubs has ensured a more open competition than ever.
Every side enters the new season with a series of positives and weaknesses. Today we're going to focus in on those weaknesses.
It goes without saying that this was far easier with some clubs than others. That said, here is every team's weakness as we prepare for Round 1, 2023:
1. Penrith Panthers
Lost Stars
It's hard to find a real weakness in this all-conquering Panthers outfit, but any team that loses Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau are going to be weaker for it.
Mitch Kenny and Luke Garner are pretty handy players but fans will have to be patient as they establish themselves in the side.
Koroisau turned the semi final when he came on while Kikau is a wide-running second-rower that few sides can match. It's going to be tough to replace that kind of impact.