The season is finally here. Transfers for 2023 are all but complete, squads are full and it's time for the on-field action to finally take over again.

Some clubs will be happy with their results, others not so much, and others barely needed to be touched during the most recently completed off-season.

For this list, the grades have been ranked from A+ being perfect business, to E being the worst possible business. Taken into account is the gains and losses for the 2023 season, as well as contract re-signings and holding onto key talent.