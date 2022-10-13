English legend Garry Schofield has expressed his conjecture over Victor Radley's inclusion in England's 24-man squad for the World Cup.

Radley is eligible for the Tier 1 nation due to his father being born in England, however Schofield has taken at head coach Shaun Wane over the Sydney Roosters lock's selection.

While the emotional decision will cost Radley a New South Wales jersey, the former Balmain star Schofield has come out swinging, claiming the Rooster only shifted allegiances because Mal Meninga wasn't going to select him.

“I wouldn't have any Kiwis or Aussies anywhere near my dressing room,” Schofield told The Daily Telegraph.

“Waney has gone back on his word. Radley was never near getting picked for Australia, that's why he's gone for England.”

While Schofield can question Radley's decision, the lock's bank account can't, following the news that Origin players will receive $30,000 or more per game next season, meaning the middle forward will miss out on a potential $90,000+ per annum due to his international decision.

Schofield didn't stop at Radley whilst unleashing his frustrations, also ensuring he rubbished the English test team as they prepare to kickstart their campaign against Samoa this weekend.

“It's going to be a very, very tough World Cup for England,” he told Everything Rugby League.

“There's not just three sides anymore than can win the World Cup. There's Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, as well as New Zealand and Australia, and PNG on their day can beat anyone. It's going to be a very, very competitive World Cup.

“It all depends on the first game for England. If we lose that the pressure will be on. I don't think England will get to the final. If we get to the semi-finals we'll have done alright. We're missing our best players through injury."