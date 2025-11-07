Dominic Young has not seen much on-field success in 2025, first returning to the NRL wooden spooners in the Newcastle Knights before suiting up for the disappointing England squad in this year's Ashes series against Australia.
It has now been revealed that the rangy Knights flyer has suffered a broken foot, ruling him out of the third Ashes Test and leaving his NRL club sweating on his recovery.
The England winger sustained the injury late in Australia's win at Everton, a match that saw the Kangaroos retain the Ashes.
It's a major setback for both England and the Knights, with Young expected to spend up to 10 weeks on the sidelines, depending on the severity of the fracture.
NRL Physio believes the injury should have little impact on the Knights' 2026 season, expecting him to make a full recovery by Round 1.
Young has been a key weapon for the Knights since joining the club, known for his speed and finishing ability on the edge.
His absence will be a significant blow for England this weekend as they look to avoid a 3-0 sweep by Australia.