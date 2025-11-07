It's a major setback for both England and the Knights, with Young expected to spend up to 10 weeks on the sidelines, depending on the severity of the fracture.

NRL Physio believes the injury should have little impact on the Knights' 2026 season, expecting him to make a full recovery by Round 1.

Young has been a key weapon for the Knights since joining the club, known for his speed and finishing ability on the edge.

His absence will be a significant blow for England this weekend as they look to avoid a 3-0 sweep by Australia.