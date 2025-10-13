England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 24-man squad for the historic return of the Ashes series to be played against Australia.

Gold Coast Titans star AJ Brimson has been selected after successfully applying to change his international eligibility to England earlier this year via his mother's English heritage.

Other players from the NRL include Newcastle Knights duo Dominic Young and Kai Pearce-Paul, superstar Dolphins' centre Herbie Farnworth, North Queensland Cowboys forward John Bateman and Canberra Raiders forward Morgan Smithies.

“I'm really excited by the 24 players we have selected ahead of this upcoming Ashes Series," Wane said in the official statement from England Rugby League.

"There were some tough decisions to be made given the quality we have across both Super League and the NRL and that's never easy, but I am confident that the 24 selected will give us the best chance of winning this series.

"The return of The Ashes has been a long time coming and we now have the chance to face off against the Kangaroos and look to make history by being the first English side to win The Ashes in over 50 years.

"We already have two sold out venues in Everton and Headingley and I'm sure the atmosphere at Wembley in less than two weeks' time will be electric."

England squad for Ashes

John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dominic Young (Newcastle Knights)