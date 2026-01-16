With Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season fast approaching, clubs are scrambling to finalise their squads.
While most players are locked in for the foreseeable future, there are a handful who could still be on the move before the June 30 deadline as clubs try to manage their salary cap while ensuring their roster has enough strength across the board.
As for the players themselves, a move before or during the season can be make-or-break.
Whether it be free agents, players on expiring contracts or those who have fallen out of favour at their current club, moving to the right club provides the opportunity to secure their future in the league.
It should be noted that for Dragons, Roosters and Storm fans, the immediate releases of Keaon Koloamatangi, Reuben Garrick and Oryn Keeley seem extremely unlikely, so they haven't been included.
Instead, these are the eight players who could find new clubs before the June 30 deadline.
Zac Lomax
With R360's inaugural season delayed until 2028, it appears Zac Lomax is desperate to return to the NRL with the Melbourne Storm.
All rugby league fans are aware of how Lomax walked out on his four-year contract at the Parramatta Eels, but a move to a third club in as many seasons will be difficult, though not impossible.
Due to a conditional release clause in his contract that blocks any move to an NRL club before the 2029 season, Lomax cannot move to Melbourne, which is his desired location.
He has hired lawyers, but the general consensus is that the only way Lomax is getting out of his clause is if the Eels were to receive satisfactory compensation.
Or more simply put, another player in return.
Jamal is already signed to the Broncos. Been training with them during pre-season
I think age has caught up with Raymond F-M
He was selected for the Dragons in only a handful of games last season.
I suspect that with Jack de Belin going and freeing up a spot, St George would not have released Ray unless they felt his days were done.