With Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season fast approaching, clubs are scrambling to finalise their squads.

While most players are locked in for the foreseeable future, there are a handful who could still be on the move before the June 30 deadline as clubs try to manage their salary cap while ensuring their roster has enough strength across the board.

As for the players themselves, a move before or during the season can be make-or-break.

Whether it be free agents, players on expiring contracts or those who have fallen out of favour at their current club, moving to the right club provides the opportunity to secure their future in the league.

It should be noted that for Dragons, Roosters and Storm fans, the immediate releases of Keaon Koloamatangi, Reuben Garrick and Oryn Keeley seem extremely unlikely, so they haven't been included.

Instead, these are the eight players who could find new clubs before the June 30 deadline.