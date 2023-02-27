The NRL is finally set to resume this weekend, with the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm to open the season on Thursday evening.

Plenty of teams are battling injury and suspension issues heading into the new season, so here is all the latest in team news and rumours for the opening round of the campaign.

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm

Parramatta Eels

The Eels come into the new season with 11 players from last year's grand final appearance campaign all a chance of missing the season opener. Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Oregon Kaufusi have all left the club, while Shaun Lane, Bailey Simonsson, Ryan Matterson and Sean Russell are all confirmed outs of their clash with the Storm.

Doubt lingers over Waqa Blake, Maika Sivo, and Matt Doorey as they all attempt to return from injury.

That is going to leave all of Haze Dunster, Zac Cini, Samuel Loizou and Isaac Lumelume in contention for backline spots, while Josh Hodgson comes in at hooker. The back-row will be completely new as well, with Jack Murchie, Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood at lock the expected starters, although Bryce Cartwright remains a chance to play if he can overcome an injury cloud himself. Jirah Momoisea is likely to be another in the picture for Parramatta after his off-season move.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm have a backline injury headache to deal with in the season opener, with Justin Olam, Marion Seve and George Jennings all joining Ryan Papenhuyzen on the sideline. With Nick Meaney lining up at fullback and the other backline issues, William Warbrick is likely to debut on the wing, while Young Tonumaipea is almost a certainty to play in the centres, although Jack Howarth could also push for a spot.

In the forwards, Tui Kamikamica and Tariq Sims will likely miss out with injury, although Sims is pushing to be fit. Christian Welch returns from injury, while Trent Loiero and Eliesa Katoa will win the race for the second-row spots. Expect the likes of Alec MacDonald, Chris Lewis and Aaron Pene to fight for spots on the bench, while Joe Chan and Tom Eisenhuth could also feature if Sims misses out.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

New Zealand Warriors

The only injury issues facing the Warriors ahead of Round 1 are those of Luke Metcalf and Jazz Tevaga. With Metcalf out, the spine almost picks itself, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to play fullback, and Te Maire Martin to partner Shaun Johnson in the halves. Ronald Volkman will put pressure on the two halves for their spots though.

The injury to Tevaga likely opens up a bench spot for Tom Ale, who impressed during the pre-season, with Addin Fonua-Blake and Mitch Barnett to start in the middle alongside Tohu Harris. Marata Niukore will join Josh Curran in the second-row, with Jackson Ford likely winning a place on the bench.

Newcastle Knights

The Knights are a chance of being at full strength for their trip to Auckland, with injury concerns around Jack Hetherington and Dane Gagai, although both are tipped to be named. If Gagai misses out, expect Enari Tuala to be named in his place, while Hetherington, who has a bench role, could be replaced by a number of forwards. Mat Croker misses the start of the season suspended however. New recruits Greg Marzhew and Adam Elliott, as well as Lachlan Miller, will feature from the get-go.

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Penrith Panthers

With Taylan May out for the season after rupturing his ACL, it'll be either Sunia Turuva or Jesse McLean to take over his wing spot. Luke Garner appears to have won the race for Viliame Kikau's second-row spot ahead of Zac Hosking, while Mitch Kenny will start at hooker, with Penrith virtually at full strength outside of May.

Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh is expected to miss the season opener in a big blow for the Broncos. It's unclear whether Herbie Farnworth or Selwyn Cobbo will play at fullback in his absence though - Cobbo had plenty of opportunities to play at the back in 2022, but was overlooked everytime by coach Kevin Walters.

Adam Reynolds should be fit to go despite missing the pre-season trials, while Billy Walters and Cory Paix will again start the season in a one-two punch at dummy half. Expect new recruit Martin Taupau to feature off the bench, potentially at the expense of Keenan Palasia, who has already confirmed he will join the Titans in 2024.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Manly Sea Eagles

With Tom Trbojevic back for Round 1, and the Sea Eagles only other injury concern being Josh Schuster, they will be more or less at full strength. Cooper Johns will wear the number six jumper, while Kelma Tuilagi should come straight into the side after being signed during the off-season. Ben Condon is also a chance to feature on the bench after making the switch from North Queensland during the off-season, while reports suggest Jake Trbojevic may be named at prop, with Sean Keppie wearing the 13. Fullback prospect Kaeo Weekes is expected to win the utility role.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Tevita Pangai Junior and Chris Patolo will miss the opener for the Bulldogs against the Sea Eagles, with the duo out injured. That opens up a starting spot - for Max King - and a bench spot, likely for Franklin Pele. Fa'amanu Brown will win the race to wear 14, while Jacob Preston is an almost confirmed debutant for the blue and white. In the backs, it's understood Hayze Perham will play fullback, with Jake Averillo shifting to centre, where he will join debutant Paul Alamoti.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys have made almost no changes to their squad over the off-season, but will be without Tom Gilbert (Dolphins), Luciano Leilua (no-fault stand-down) and Heilum Luki (knee) to start the season. That means Coen Hess will shift out of the middle third to start on the edge, with all of James Tamou, Griffin Neame, Mitchell Dunn, Jack Gosiewski, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and young guns Riley Price and Taniela Sadrugu fighting for spots on the bench.

Canberra Raiders

Xavier Savage's injury has opened the fullback spot up for Sebastian Kris to start the season in number one, with Ricky Stuart using him there in the second trial. He opens up a centre spot, which will come down to a fight between Harley Smith-Shields, who missed all of last year with an ACL injury, and Jarrod Croker. Expect Corey Horsburgh to start at lock after Adam Elliott's departure, with Ata Mariota a good chance of playing from the bench. At hooker, Danny Levi should start, with Tom Starling playing off the bench.

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

Nicho Hynes is racing the clock for the season opener with a calf injury. That leaves the chance that Braydon Trindall will come into the side, although Connor Tracey is another option. The loser in that race could yet play from the bench, although Wade Graham was used at five-eighth in the trials in an apparent sign he is ready to play the utility role this year with Teig Wilton and Briton Nikora the second-row.

Toby Rudolf, Braden Hamlin-Uele, Cameron McInnes, Dale Finucane and Royce Hunt will be the five middle forwards, although it's unclear who will start, and who will play from the bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The departure of Mark Nicholls means Thomas Burgess moves into the starting side for 2023, and Davvy Moale will play more minutes off the bench. Siliva Havili's injury only adds to that, with Blake Taaffe a guaranteed number 14 for Round 1. Expect Shaquai Mitchell and Jacob Host to be named on the bench to start the season, while Izaac Thompson will take Taane Milne's wing spot, with the Fijian representative suspended.

The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters

The Dolphins

Isaiya Katoa is tipped to win the number six jersey ahead of Anthony Milford to start the season. He will partner Sean O'Sullivan in the halves, while Kodi Nikorima will come from the bench. Jamayne Isaako and Robert Jennings are expected to be the wingers with Edrick Lee out injured, while Tesi Niu should beat Brenko Lee for the vacant centre spot.

In positional moves, Euan Aitken goes back to centre to partner Niu although Valynce Te Whare is also a chance. Tom Gilbert goes back to the number 13, where he set the QLD Cup alight before playing on the edge for the Cowboys. The experienced duo of Jesse Bromwich and Mark Nicholls should start up front, with ex-Storm second-row duo Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi also listed.

Kodi Nikorima will be the number 14, while Ray Stone, Jarrod Wallace, Herman Ese'ese, JJ Collins, Poasa Faamausili, Connelly Lemuelu and Mason Teague will fight for the bench spots.

Sydney Roosters

The Roosters' biggest problem is in the second-row. No Angus Crichton or Sitili Tupouniua means Egan Butcher and Nat Butcher will likely both start, while Siua Wong is a chance to debut from the bench. It's understood Jaxson Paulo will win the race to play on the vacant wing with Joseph Suaalii tipped to move into the centres, while Corey Allan and Paul Momirovski are also a chance of playing if Joseph Manu misses the clash with a facial fracture. Matt Lodge and Lindsay Collins will beat Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for spots in the front row, while the injury to Connor Watson means Jake Turpin will play. The final spot likely is a toss of the coin between Terrell May and Fletcher Baker.

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Wests Tigers

Ken Maumalo is expected to miss the start of the season alongside John Bateman at Concord. That likely means Charlie Staines will start on the wing, with Daine Laurie at the back, while Shawn Blore should start in the second-row. Expect Tommy Talau to make his long-awaited return from injury at centre. It's understood Stefano Utoikamanu will start at prop, leaving Alex Twal and Fonua Pole on the bench, while Jake Simpkin will also play from the bench. Justin Matamua could play from the bench to start the year while Bateman is missing, although centre-turned-forward Asu Kepaoa is also a chance of nabbing the vacant bench spot.

Gold Coast Titans

Brian Kelly and Patrick Herbert are both out to start the season. That should see Aaron Schoupp come into the side alongside debutant winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira. Tanah Boyd will beat Toby Sexton to play at number seven, while Erin Clark will continue at lock. Jayden Campbell will come from the bench, with Joe Stimson also to win a place after moving from the Bulldogs.