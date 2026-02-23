The Parramatta Eels are confronting a significant pre-season blow with one of their most potent attacking threats expected to miss the start of the 2026 season. \n\nVeteran speedster Josh Addo-Carr has undergone surgery on his thumb after sustaining injury during Parramatta's trial victory over the Sydney Roosters in Gosford. \n\nThroughout his career, Addo-Carr has battled a range of setbacks including soft-tissue injuries, serious hamstring damage, with some forcing extended periods on the sideline.\n\nImages have been posted by Addo-Carr, showing his left hand heavily bandaged following the operation as the club confirmed in a statement that they aim for him to be back in the Blue and Gold by round four, which would see him play in the Battle of the West against the Penrith Panthers.\n\nThis injury continues a run of interruptions during the season after several relatively injury-free years earlier in his career.\n\nThis injury comes just as Parramatta look to build momentum ahead of the new campaign, and now it adds an intriguing challenge for coach Jason Ryles when naming his squad to take on the Melbourne Storm in round one.