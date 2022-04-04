The Parramatta Eels have dominated Zero Tackle's stats-based team of the week for the second round in a row, with five blue and gold stars making the cut.

Multiple teams also had two players make the cut this time around, with the Sydney Roosters securing three spots, and the Melbourne Storm, New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks all having two players included in the side.

The other three spots went to players with the Penrith Panthers, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs, meaning only eight teams are featured in this week's stats-based team of the week.

Intriguingly, with Damien Cook and Payne Haas making the side from a losing cause, two of this week's winning teams - the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles - don't feature a single player.

In saying that, the Titans and Tigers game was just about the worst game of all-time, and neither Tom Trbojevic or Daly Cherry-Evans were ever getting into the side ahead of four-try hero Ryan Papenhuyzen or Mitchell Moses, who had a wow of a game for the Eels in their dominating performance against the Dragons.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 4 team.

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

Ryan Papenhuyzen put together an incredible performance on Sunday afternoon against the Bulldogs, running on four tries and almost 200 metres in a staggering effort.

It's well acknowledged that he is almost impossible to stop when he is at the top of his game, and he most certainly was that on Sunday, scoring four tries to go with making 188 metres, three line breaks, a try assist and three tackle busts.

To give an idea of just how dominant he was: under our stats algorithm, Papenhuyzen scored 83. The next best fullback was Dylan Edwards with 50.

2. Taylan May (Panthers)

Taylan May might only be a handful of games into his first grade career, but he continues to impress and excel from week to week, finding himself back in the team of week.

His stats line might have been helped by two tries, but add to that the work of 204 metres, and it's clear to see why he is looking right at home in the top grade.

3. Jesse Arthars (Warriors)

Playing against the club who loaned him out for the season, Arthars put on a show in the centres, scoring a first-half double to put the Broncos right on the back foot.

He played strongly for the entire 80 minutes, going close to 100 metres and adding a couple of line breaks for his trouble.

4. Siosifa Talakai (Sharks)

Talakai being named in the centres ahead of a host of young talent raised eyebrows on Tuesday, but he lowered them on Friday evening by giving Dane Gagai and the Knights' right side defence nightmares.

223 metres were just the tip of the iceberg, with a try and 17 tackle busts also recorded.

5. Waqa Blake (Eels)

Blake is seemingly beginning to find a new home on the wing after playing most of his NRL career in the centres to date.

A strong runner of the ball at the worst of times, Blake came up with 201 metres and a pair of tries in Parramatta's dominating performance against the Dragons on Sunday evening.

6. Dylan Brown (Eels)

Brown was criticised to the hills and back after running on just three try assists during a miserable 2021 campaign, but he has hit the ground running this time around.

On top of 162 metres against the Dragons, he had two try assists, two line breaks, a line break assist and five tackle busts in an attacking masterclass.

7. Mitchell Moses (Eels)

With Brown handling the running game, Moses could focus on directing his team around the park, and direct he did - although he still had 105 running metres himself.

Add to that, Moses had two try assists, two line breaks, a line break assist and 460 kicking metres in a performance that never let the Dragons into the contest.

8. Payne Haas (Broncos)

Haas just keeps churning out scarcely believable performances, more often than not in a beaten side. His 176 metres and big minutes in the face of other injuries on Saturday afternoon kept the Broncos in the contest.

9. Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

Cook was tremendous in a well-beaten side, making a staggering 61 tackles with just a single miss. It's fair to say that without his influence through the middle, the Rabbitohs would have got beaten by a much bigger score.

10. Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

Fonua-Blake, at his best, is still one of the game's premier front rowers, and it was on display again against Brisbane, leading all runners with 196 metres and a couple of tackle breaks.

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Eels)

Papali'i has become a consistent force to start 2022 after his breakout 2021 season, having been signed by the Eels from the Warriors as nothing more than a bit-part fill-in option across the forward pack.

He has made a home for himself on the edge though and came up with 136 metres, two line break assists and two tackle busts on Sunday evening.

12. Kenneath Bromwich (Storm)

In a 68-minute performance against the Bulldogs, Bromwich ran over for a try, 84 metres, a line break and a tackle bust in what was a strong - almost expected - effort from the New Zealander.

He also made 24 tackles without a miss, the fourth-most of any Melbourne forward, only behind Harry Grant, Josh King and second row partner Felise Kaufusi.

13. Victor Radley (Roosters)

Radley had his best game of the season during Saturday evening's clash against the Cowboys, crossing for a try, running for 163 metres and leading all Roosters when it came to tackles.

Interchange

14. Aiden Tolman (Sharks)

Tolman couldn't have celebrated his 300th game in the NRL in any better style, crossing for a try in a hard-hitting performance off the bench which also brought 93 metres in his just over 40 minutes on the park.

15. Lindsay Collins (Roosters)

Collins was demoted to the bench for Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in Saturday's clash - a move that has won plenty of credit from fans - but it didn't change his influence.

140 metres from 14 runs, 62 of those as post-contact metres and a couple of tackle busts characterised an excellent performance.

16. Angus Crichton (Roosters)

One of the more surprising consistent options to start the season has been Angus Crichton to play from the bench, but he finds his way into the team again, with 113 metres from 11 runs in a strong game for the New South Wales State of Origin forward.

17. Oregon Kaufusi (Eels)

The Sharks have picked up a strong option for 2023 in Oregon Kaufusi, who had another consistently solid performance on Sunday evening, running for 81 metres and being a threat in both attack and defence.