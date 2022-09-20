It’s becoming clear that Parramatta Eels back-rower Isaiah Papali’i won’t be making a decision on whether or not to commit to his impending move to the Wests Tigers before the last possible moment, as the Eels prepare for their first preliminary final in 13 years.

The hard-running 24-year-old was announced as a new Wests Tigers’ recruit back in November 2021, but has grown increasingly vague when discussing the issue of whether he would fulfil his part of the deal after a season that saw the Tigers mired in controversy.

The deal wasn’t helped by the early-season sacking of coach Michael Maguire, who had been heavily involved in securing Papali’i’s services to begin with, nor the fact that the Eels have gone the distance in 2022, just one game short of a grand final appearance.

It’s clear the connection between Papali’i and the blue-and-gold is strong, but it remains to be seen whether that rose-tinted nostalgia and friendships could get in the way of the Tigers’ plans.

“It was a big sacrifice for myself, moving away from home (to Parramatta),” Papali’i told 9 News.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t just wasting my time being away (from NZ).”

“The players around me have challenged me week-in, week-out.

“I’m just soaking up little moments around here. Sometimes I get here a bit earlier than I should and just walk around and have a laugh with the boys."

Though he’s clearly focused on the massive opportunity the Eels are facing, when prompted directly on the question of his impending move, Papali’i maintained the same stance – or lack of – that he’s maintained in recent weeks.

“There’s nothing I can really say about my future at the moment.

“(Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall) have reached out to me a couple of times, checking in on me and things like that and I appreciate it, but obviously they understand that this is a massive opportunity for this club.”