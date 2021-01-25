The manager of Parramatta winger Maika Sivo has looked to field interest from rival NRL clubs in hopes of a potential move away from the Eels for his client, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

It is understood that Sivo’s agent contacted a number of clubs last week, with the 27-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the 2021 season.

Touted as one of the league’s best flyers, Sivo has scored 37 tries for the Eels in just his two seasons at the club, taking out the 2019 Ken Irvine Medal in 2019 as the competition’s highest try-scorer.

With the Eels seeing 2021 as a wealthy chance to end their 35-year premiership drought, Sivo will be a major focus for this year’s campaign.

Parramatta have already notified incumbent winger Blake Ferguson that his services aren’t required past this season, making Sivo’s stocks at Parramatta have higher than ever before.