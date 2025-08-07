Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles is reportedly set to hand a shock recall to Dylan Brown this weekend - in the centres.

Brown, who is leaving the club at the end of the year to take up a long, multi-million dollar deal with the Newcastle Knights, will likely not play in the halves for Parramatta again.

The New Zealand international was offered the chance to leave the west of Sydney prior to June 30, but elected to remain with the blue and gold.

Ryles, who is preparing for next year with his side out of finals contention, decided it was time to prepare for that future, with Joash Papalii and Dean Hawkins used in the five-eighth role since, with Brown dropped.

Brown played a single game out of the halves, splitting time between lock and hooker, but a return from suspension for Ryley Smith saw him axed.

The Sydney Morning Herald though are now reporting Brown will be recalled late for this Sunday's clash with the North Queensland Cowboys in the centres.

The Eels had to replace Sean Russell, who is out with a hand injury.

It was thought Bailey Simonsson was going to come into the side, however, Tuesday's team lists saw the selection of Jordan Samrani.

It's now understood Brown will be a last-minute replacement for Samrani, with the duo both ahead of Simonsson to play in the centres.

The ex-Canberra player, per the report, has told Ryles he sees himself as a winger, and so the coach won't consider him for selection one spot further in from the sideline.

It means Simonsson's time at Parramatta is likely over.

Reports of him wanting a release first emerged 48 hours ago, but it's understood he has requested a release three times in the last month as he works towards leaving the club and finding a new home.

It's understood Simonsson is 'furious' with the treatment from Ryles and the Eels, and the club are this time considering releasing him despite knocking back his last two attempts.

Contracted until the end of 2026, the outside back re-signed with the Eels at the end of last year.