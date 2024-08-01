Problems are going from bad to worse at the Parramatta Eels with forward Charlie Guymer requesting permission to leave.

In what is fast snowballing into a disaster for the Eels, the young forward, if he is permitted to leave, would join Blaize Talagi, who is likely to join the Panthers, Matt Arthur, who is yet to find a new club, and Ethan Sanders who is off to the Canberra Raiders next year, as young guns to walk out on the Eels this season.

Rated as one of the best young forwards in the game, Guymer only agreed to a new and upgraded contract with the Eels earlier this year that was set to lock him in until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season, with next year seeing him on the development list, and 2026 moving to the Top 30.

Both seasons would have been on the minimum wage - $80,000 for a development player, and $140,000 in his first season as a Top 30 member.

News Corp reported on Thursday that Guymer had asked for a release from the club through his management, but the club have now quickly responded, saying Guymer will be staying put until the end of 2026.

"His management approached the Club last week seeking permission to negotiate with other Clubs. This request was denied and the Club has a strong commitment to Charlie's future," the club wrote.

The Club has been in regular contact with Charlie directly including this afternoon, and he has assured us that his position is unchanged and he is fully committed to the Parramatta Eels."

CEO Jim Sarantino said it was disappointing the situation had played out publicly for the injured forward.

“It's disappointing that Charlie has been dragged into this publicly especially as he is recovering after surgery on Monday," Sarantino said.

“We have spoken to him this afternoon and he has confirmed his commitment to the Club and reiterated his excitement in being a part of the Club's future.”

A forward with enormous potential, the intial report suggested Guymer has asked for a release after up to six clubs contacted his manager Anthony Field following his NRL debut.

Field said it was former coach Brad Arthur who had convinced him to re-sign, and that six clubs called Field after Guymer's NRL debut.

“It was Brad Arthur who convinced him to sign for two more years,” Field told the publication.

“Brad sold him the vision but it's changed now.

“This isn't about Jason Ryles because they've had a good meeting."

It's understood Guymer is upset over Matt Arthur, Talagi and Sanders exiting.

The latest revelation is likely to heap more concern on Parramatta's call to axe the former coach. His son has been given a release on compassionate grounds, believed to be directly tied to his father's treatment at the hands of the club, while next year's star recruit Zac Lomax also wanted a clause tied to Arthur in his deal with the club before being knocked back.