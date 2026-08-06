The Parramatta Eels have released a statement slamming incorrect speculation and innuendo around forward Dylan Walker.

Multiple reports linking Walker to an off-field incident of some description have emerged in the last 24 hours, predominantly from Parramatta supporter pages, leading to innuendo from fans around who it might be.

The posts circulated on social media followed the fact Walker was not named for this weekend's game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Eels originally suggested he was being 'rested' for Round 23 when their team dropped on Tuesday afternoon, with Jason Ryles' side set to play the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday evening in Sydney.

Eels CEO Jim Satantinos though said the claims are completely false and unfair, and that the club will be reviewing its legal options against those responsible for spreading the false rumours.

"The Parramatta Eels are aware of false rumours and innuendo circulating on social media about one of our players, Dylan Walker," Satantinos said.

"The claims are completely false and unfair on Dylan and his family.

"We should never be in a situation where a player has to defend himself against baseless online speculation. Everyone needs to understand how reckless and irresponsible this conduct is, and the real impact it has on people. We are not going to stand for it.

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"The people spreading this material are not supporters or responsible journalists. Passion for the club and the game is welcome. Defamation, abuse and the deliberate spread of falsehoods are not.

"Dylan and his family have my full support, and the full support of the Club and his teammates. We ask the media and the public to put this matter to rest.

"The Club will be reviewing its legal options against those responsible for creating and spreading these false rumours."

The resting reasoning for Walker not playing this weekend raised immediate eyebrows on Tuesday, given Parramatta only had a bye a fortnight ago, but there were no suggestions of any wrongdoing by this publication against Walker.

The utility forward has signed a three-year deal to move to the English Super League at the end of this season, and it could well be that the club is keen to get more minutes into those that will be at the Eels next year.

It's a tactic coach Jason Ryles used last year, with Dylan Brown sitting outside the first-grade squad, and outside of his natural position, on occasion after he agreed to sign with the Newcastle Knights.

The blue and gold have elected to bring Saxon Pryke onto the bench for the game against South Sydney.