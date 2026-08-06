Following reports emerging that Daly Cherry-Evans will continue into his 17th season, the veteran halfback has cleared the air on where he stands on retirement.

The Manly premiership-winning half signed on with the Sydney Roosters for 2026 following a breakdown in contract communications between the Manly club and its greatest-serving player.

It resulted in the tri-colours tabling a deal to have him make the switch across the bridge this year, with an option for 2027.

Turning 38 in February next year, Cherry-Evans admits he is taking a slow approach despite plenty of speculation to figure out what he plans to do.

"Mate, I've honestly been taking it week by week,” he told ABC Radio.

“There's a lot of people in the media trying to predict my future and when I figure it out, I'll let everyone know.

“And I'll let my friends and family know first of all!”

Cherry-Evans' arrival in Bondi brought plenty of scrutiny, and online conjecture began to emerge that he wouldn't fit the Roosters' attacking style.

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Although the club is comfortably placed in second position on the ladder, with Cherry-Evans still playing at a quality rate after 15 years in the game.

The champion halfback has made a whopping 371 appearances in the NRL, and if he opts to go again next year, will be closing in on the prestigious 400-game mark set by Cameron Smith, the only player to achieve the quad century.

Cherry-Evans was among the many stars featuring in the 82-12 demolition of the North Queensland Cowboys, putting to bed any doubts on his ability to gel with the Roosters spine.

He is expected to come in handy with his big-game experience if the Roosters go deep into the finals race in 2026.

The Roosters will host the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs at Allianz Stadium in a crucial match for Cameron Ciraldo's men, who are clinging onto the Top 8 and need to win as many remaining games as possible to play in September.