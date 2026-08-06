The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed hooker Brandon Smith has had charges against him dropped of insider-betting on Thursday.

The one charge against Smith was for allegedly giving insider information about a change in the lineup, where a bet was subsequently placed by an associate, was withdrawn.

It was alleged to have taken place when Smith played Manly in July 2025.

It came to the conclusion due to a lack of evidence, as revealed by the AAP.

Investigators into the matter found mobile phone messages with the alleged associate.

“There are screenshots taken of bets being placed ... of $200 for Smith for first try at odds of $91, which would have returned over $18,000,” the prosecutor said, as per AAP.

Although all the information provided wasn't enough to proceed and the charges were withdrawn from the South Sydney hooker.

The Rabbitohs provided an update.

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"The South Sydney Rabbitohs acknowledge the outcome of today's court proceedings which has seen a police

charge of disclosing inside knowledge for purposes of other making relevant bet against player Brandon Smith

withdrawn," the statement read.

"The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL Integrity Unit of the outcome of these proceedings.

"The Rabbitohs have no further comment to make on this matter."

It was one of the two charges he faced at Southport Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Despite the betting charge being dropped, Smith is continuing to battle an allegation that he supplied cocaine to another NRL player on the Sunshine Coast in June last year.

Police seized Smith's phone before an investigation underwent in August while he was on the Gold Coast travelling with his team for a match against the Titans.

Smith played against the Titans, but an investigation continued where charges were brought against him.

The matter of the cocaine accusations will be settled on a later date, with the Rabbitohs informing the NRL Integrity Unit of the proceedings.

Smith has played 164 matches in the NRL since his debut in 2017, with stints at the Storm, Roosters and Rabbitohs.