The Parramatta Eels have provided injury updates on several of their forwards, including Josh Hodgson, who was a late withdrawal on Monday against the Bulldogs.

The club confirmed that Hodgson is awaiting scan results to determine the severity of a neck injury. It is highly unlikely that Hodgson will play this weekend against Manly.

Whilst Hodgson is set to sit on the sidelines, the club will welcome back Ryan Matterson and Joe Ofahengaue. After overcoming calf injuries, the duo are both available for selection in Round 16.

Both are expected to feature against the Sea Eagles as the 2023 finals series slowly creeps up.

After original reports expected Wiremu Grieg to miss the rest of the season, he will instead only miss six weeks with a lisfranc injury. His return date is set for Round 22.

Shaun Lane and Samuel Loizou, who also remain on the casualty ward are expected in Round 18 and Round 19 respectively. Both players entered the injury list after damaging their hamstring.