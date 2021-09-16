After a season back in the NRL, Parramatta's Joey Lussick will be heading back to the English Super League.

Lussick has signed a three-year deal starting from 2022 with the St Helens Saints. The Super League heavyweights have won 15 premierships, including two in a row in 2019 and 2020, and are this year's Challenge Cup winners.

Lussick will be at the club until at least the end of 2024.

✍️St Helens have confirmed the signing of hooker Joey Lussick from Parramatta for the 2022 season🔴⚪️ 👇👇👇 — Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) September 15, 2021

The hooker has played a key role for the Eels this year. While not the first choice hooker, he has spent plenty of time deputising for Reed Mahoney, however, an injury of his own has stopped him from featuring in the currently ongoing finals series.

He has made nine appearances this year, scoring two tries, including a long-range effort against the Melbourne Storm in a surprise Round 24 boilover.

Regardless, he has been exceptional in defence, tackling at 96 per cent efficiency, and being a valuable option for Brad Arthur.

Lussick is the first confirmed squad change for the Eels ahead of the 2022 season, with the club having re-signed a host of talent, although nine players including Blake Ferguson and recent stand-in captain Will Smith are still off contract.

If the Eels don't decide to look outside the club for a replacement hooker, Nathaniel Roache could be promoted into the top 30, while Ray Stone has also deputised for Mahoney and Lussick during the finals so far.

Outside the club, Danny Levi and Siliva Havili are among the best dummy half options to potentially bring into the club.

The Parramatta hooker earned his cult hero status in the Super League in 2019 where he helped the Salford Red Devils reach the Grand Final in 2019 along with the 2020 Challenge Cup Final.

Joey's older brother Darcy is currently over in England contracted to Salford, however, is currently on loan with the Featherstone Rovers.

Aware of St Helens' proud history Joey is aware of the club's standards when he arrives.

"Saints have been the team to beat over the past few years. I'm looking forward to being a part of that," Lussick said.

"I really enjoyed my time in England and St Helens won [the 2019 Grand Final] when I was at Salford as well as the following year.

"They are going well again this season and I have seen nothing but strong performances. They have set the standard every week so I am looking forward to playing my part."