The Parramatta Eels are looking to secure young gun Dylan Brown as a number of rivals look pry him.

Fox Sports is reporting that following an Eels recruitment and retention committee meeting on Monday, the club is hopeful of putting its best offer to lock the 19-year old down.

if Parramatta can crunch the numbers correctly they are reportedly confident of retaining the rising prospect.

However, a number of rivals will be lining up should a deal with the Eels not get signed.

According to Fox Sports, he has meetings with rival clubs on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Brown was tabled a six-year $2.8 million deal from the Warriors earlier year to lure him across, and there is a widespread view that the Eels should have tied him down before November 1.

It now shapes as a big 24 hours for Parramatta as they look to ensure Brown remains in the blue and gold long term.