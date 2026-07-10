Rising Parramatta Eels forward Toni Mataele has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the 2026 NRL season, signing a two-year deal with the Manly Sea Eagles.

The contract, which will see the forward return to the club he played for in the Harold Matthew Cup, will run until at least the end of 2028, with the forward a chance of significant game time.

The likely retirement of Siosiua Taukeiaho, the uncertain long-term future of Jake Trbojevic, and the looming departure of Nathan Brown will open up opportunities in a Manly forward pack led by Taniela Paseka in the middle and Haumole Olaklau'atu on the edge.

"Toni is a young, athletic prop who will add quality, depth and aggression to our pack," head coach Kieran Foran said of his signing.

“We look forward to welcoming Toni and his family back to the Sea Eagles at the end of this season."

Mataele played in the 2018 Harold Matthew Cup grand final with Manly against the Eels, lining up as a centre alongside the likes of Tolutau Koula, Kaeo Weekes and Gordon Chan Kum Tong - Koula is still at the club and made his State of Origin debut this year.

It's understood Parramatta were keen on retaining him, but couldn't match the opportunities available in the engine room at Manly.

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Parramatta, who are currently working out the futures of Junior Paulo and Jack de Belin, are in the midst of a transformation of their forward pack and could have a host of young talent taking up plenty of responsibility next year. The club have already confirmed they will lose Dylan Walker to the English Super League at the end of this year, too.

Mataele, who played his junior rugby league for the Rouse Hill Rhinos in the Parramatta district, moved to the Newcastle Knights in 2019, but it was a return to Parramatta and strong NSW Cup form that ultimately won him a debut in the top grade in 2025.

He played one game last year, and has featured another six times - all off the bench - for under-pressure head coach Jason Ryles in 2026, with the Eels slumping to the wrong end of the table.

Manly, on the other hand, have climbed away from an awful start to the season before Anthony Seibold was sacked, and are well in the mix for a spot in the finals.