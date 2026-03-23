The Parramatta Eels have confirmed J'maine Hopgood's season is over, while outside back Jordan Samrani is also looking at a significant sideline stint.\n\nHopgood injured his ACL in a hip drop tackle from Dragons forward Ryan Couchman during Sunday afternoon's victory at CommBank Stadium.\n\nThe Eels have confirmed he will undergo surgery on the injury once swelling subsides, but will miss between nine and twelve months, with the star forward now racing the clock to be fit in time for the opening round of the 2026 NRL season.\n\nIt's a bitter blow for the blue and gold, but will likely see Jack de Belin return to the first-grade team for the remainder of the season after he was dropped to the bench, but then axed out of the 19-man side on game day by head coach Jason Ryles.\n\nHopgood, who was originally named at prop, started from the bench. His injury will likely see Jack Williams remain at prop, with Dylan Walker continuing to start.\n\nIn the outside backs, Samrani only lasted half of Sunday afternoon's game before being taken from the field with a knee injury.\n\nThe club have confirmed he will require surgery on the meniscus damage to his knee, and while it's unclear the extent of the damage at this stage, the former Bulldog will miss a minimum of six weeks, but potentially more.\n\nBrian Kelly is the likely replacement for Samrani in the centres for Parramatta, but Will Penisini is also due back in a couple of weeks.