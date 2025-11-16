The Parramatta Eels have all but confirmed State of Origin outside back Zac Lomax will head to Rugby 360 after granting him a release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Lomax has been one of the most heavily linked named to the rebel rugby union competition, which is promising payments to players in excess of $2 million per year.

It's a number the NRL and their clubs simply can't match under the current terms of the salary cap, with Brisbane Broncos, NSW Blues and Samoan prop Payne Haas the biggest name reportedly in talks with the Saudi Arabian-backed competition.

The Eels, in a statement, confirmed they had released Lomax so he could pursue other opportunities outside of the NRL.

"The Parramatta Eels can confirm that Zac Lomax has been granted an immediate release from his playing contract to pursue opportunities outside the NRL," the Eels wrote in the statement.

"The Club would like to thank Zac for his contribution during his time with the Eels in 2025 and we wish him all the best for the future."

The Eels had signed Lomax in a major coup after he was released from the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of 2024.

The outside back, who had been transformed into a winger under the coaching of Shane Flanagan at the Red V, wanted to play in the centres, but turned out for New South Wales on the wing again in 2025.

Lomax will now likely be among the first wave of signings for R360, which is expected in the coming weeks.

The NRL will also now be in a tricky spot over whether to enforce their ten-year ban for players signing with the competition.

The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission released a statement a number of weeks ago confirming any players or agents signing, or negotiating, with unrecognised competitions would be banned from the NRL and other ARLC-affiliated competitions for ten years.

Lomax had been signed through to the end of 2028 with Parramatta.