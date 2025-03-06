The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Mitchell Moses will miss the first six weeks of the 2025 NRL season in a crushing blow for the club.

The halfback not being named was one of the key surprises when Round 1 team lists were announced on Tuesday afternoon, with the blue and gold to open their season against the Melbourne Storm away from home.

At the time, Jason Ryles - preparing for his first game as an NRL head coach - said Moses had 'foot soreness' and that the club were hoping he would not miss any length of time.

Those hopes have now been torpedoed, with Eels general manager of football Mark O'Neill confirming Moses has had a 'stress reaction' in his left foot, will need a boot, and will miss six weeks.

“Mitch has had a stress reaction in his left foot,'' O'Neill said in the club's injury update issued on Thursday afternoon.

"We have sought independent and expert medical opinions and following this advice Mitch will be in a boot for a few weeks and is expected to miss six weeks of football.”

The recently re-signed new club captain, who takes over from Clint Gutherson after his off-season exit to the St George Illawarra Dragons, was set to be a key cog for Parramatta as they looked to reverse a disastrous 2024 campaign which saw former coach Brad Arthur axed.

Moses missed the second half of the year with an injury picked up during State of Origin, and will now have limited time to retain his jersey.

Parramatta kick-off their season with this Sunday's trip to Melbourne, but then face difficult opposition with games against the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders over the first six weeks before Moses could be in line to return for the Easter Monday blockbuster against the Tigers, or if not, at Magic Round against the Cronulla Sharks after a bye.

Dean Hawkins, signed from the South Sydney Rabbitohs over the off-season, is also out of action to start the season, although his return timeline is also clear.

It means Ronald Volkman, signed on a train and trial deal, will start the year in number seven for Ryles' side in partnership with Dylan Brown, who is currently in discussions over his future with player options in his favour for the remainder of his contract at Parramatta through to the end of 2031.