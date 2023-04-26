The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that Reagan Campbell-Gillard has suffered a groin injury in Friday night's loss to the Broncos and is set to spend at least two months on the sidelines.

There were initial fears that Campbell-Gillard had suffered a hip fracture after landing awkwardly in the clash, subsequently taken to hospital via an ambulance.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that the 29-year-old had been cleared of a hip fracture, but was facing 8-10 weeks out with a groin injury.

"The Parramatta Eels can provide the following update on Reagan Campbell-Gillard," a club statement read.

"Following further scans across the weekend, Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been cleared of a hip fracture but has sustained a groin injury from the game on Friday night.

"Reagan has begun his rehabilitation with an expected recovery time to be between 8-10 weeks."

The Friday night loss was Parramatta's fifth of the season, a situation that is set to become tougher without the services of the front-rower for the medium-term.

The Eels next face the Knights on Friday, April 28 at 6pm (AEST) at CommBank Stadium.