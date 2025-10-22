The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the departure of hooker Brendan Hands, who has been released from his contract to join Toulouse Olympique on a permanent deal.

Hands joined the French club midway through the 2025 campaign on what was initially a short-term loan, following Parramatta's signing of promising hooker Tallyn De Silva from the Wests Tigers.

With De Silva impressing in first grade and competition for the No. 9 jersey tightening, Hands was granted permission to continue his career abroad.

After helping Toulouse secure promotion back to the Super League, the 26-year-old has now finalised a full-time move — officially ending his time with the Eels.

"Brendan has been a valued member of our club and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career," the club said in a statement.

Hands joined Parramatta ahead of the 2022 season and made his NRL debut the following year, going on to play more than 40 games in blue and gold.

A reliable and creative dummy-half, he became a fan favourite for his work rate and utility value but ultimately found himself squeezed out of the club's future plans under new coach Jason Ryles.

The move continues what has been a period of significant roster change at Parramatta, with several departures signalling a new direction ahead of the 2026 season.

For Hands, the switch represents an opportunity to continue his development and play regular top-flight football in the Super League, with Toulouse looking to establish themselves after their return to the competition.