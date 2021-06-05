SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 07: Tom Opacic of the Eels celebrates after scoring a try during the round nine NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium on May 07, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Parramatta have confirmed the re-signing of centre Tom Opacic until the end of 2022.

The Eels announced on Friday night that the 26-year-old signed a new deal that will extend his stay in the blue and gold for another season.

In his first season with the Eels, Opacic has played all 12 matches for Parramatta, scoring four tries and handing off another two.

Opacic joined from North Queensland after two years in Townsville and had a previous stint with the Broncos, where he made his NRL debut in 2016.

This year, Opacic has thrived out wide after stepping into the role in the absence of Michael Jennings, who was banned by the league and eventually cut by the Eels after returning a positive sample for banned substances.

The Queensland product will continue in his centres role under Brad Arthur this weekend as the Eels face Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.