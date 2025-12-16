Parramatta Eels legend Nathan Hindmarsh may be famously opposed to clubs overpaying forwards, but he believes South Sydney Rabbitohs star Keaon Koloamatangi is worth every cent of the reported $1 million-per-season offers currently on the table.

The Rabbitohs enforcer is one of the most sought-after players on the open market, with the Eels and St George Illawarra Dragons both tabling lucrative long-term deals as they look to bolster their middle rotation for the future.

Speaking on the Kayo NRL Podcast, Hindmarsh was asked whether Koloamatangi justified the massive money being floated for his services, and the former international had no hesitation.

“I would pay this bloke on his current form,” Hindmarsh said.

Koloamatangi's value has risen significantly since his transition from edge back-rower into the middle under Wayne Bennett at South Sydney.

The 27-year-old has developed into one of the competition's most damaging and reliable middle forwards, earning Test selection and becoming a central figure in the Rabbitohs' pack.

Hindmarsh praised the positional switch, highlighting improvements in Koloamatangi's fitness, work rate and overall influence.

“Keaon now that he's moved from the edge to the middle, which I think was a great move from Wayne Bennett, his work rate's improved, his fitness has improved,” he said.

“He's in the top five middle players at the moment.”

Reports suggest Parramatta have put forward a four-year deal worth approximately $4 million, while the Dragons are offering a longer five-year contract worth $5 million as they aggressively pursue the Kangaroos forward.

While Hindmarsh questioned some of the theatrics around recruitment, including the Dragons' much-publicised helicopter pitch, he acknowledged the reality of supply and demand in the modern NRL.

“This is the thing, supply and demand,” he said.

“If a club is after someone and they need that position to be filled, which I think the Eels do, then he's worth the money.”

The Eels are in the market for a long-term middle leader, with Junior Paulo approaching the latter stages of his career and the club seeking a younger enforcer to anchor their pack moving forward.

Hindmarsh believes Koloamatangi fits that brief perfectly.