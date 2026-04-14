State of Origin selection is approaching, and there are few individuals anywhere around the interstate concept under more pressure than NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley heading into 2026.

After taking over from 2024 series-winning coach Michael Maguire in 2025, Daley coached the Blues to a Game 1 win, only to watch his side falter, fumble and fail during the remaining two games, embarrassingly losing a home decider.

That fact alone, combined with the changes to eligibility for 2026, should bring changes for Daley.

It almost has to.

Running the rule over the eligible players, form lines and everything in between, here is the side we have running out for the Blues in Game 1 on May 28.

Fullback: Dylan Edwards

This is essentially a two-up race. Do the Blues go back in time to James Tedesco, or stick with Dylan Edwards?

There is no doubt they play differing game styles, and that Edwards was pretty poor not just at Origin level, but at club level in 2025.

Despite that, he has started 2026 pretty strongly with a red-hot Penrith Panthers side and should hold onto his spot.

Scott Drinkwater is potentially also in contention, and so too is Tom Trbojevic, but neither should get a look in.

Wingers: Brian To'o and Jacob Kiraz

The departure from rugby league of Zac Lomax means Jacob Kiraz should win the race for the free spot.

He was close last year, and may well have been selected if he didn't spend a large chunk of the early going injured.

He will be joined by Brian To'o, who is a walk up starter for the Blues.

Kiraz is likely in competition with Thomas Jenkins who has had a phenomenal start to the year at the foot of the mountains, but should get the spot on defence and experience.

Centres: Latrell Mitchell and Stephen Crichton

The centre spots may actually be the toughest to pick for the Blues.

Latrell Mitchell looks a shoe-in for the left centre spot, although you could argue Tolutau Koula is also well in the mix.

So too was Casey McLean, but he isn't on the same level as Mitchell.

There was a theory that he could shuffle to the other side of the park with Stephen Crichton out, but he has been named on the reserves for the Belmore-based outfit this weekend and will now clearly be fit for Game 1.

Kotoni Staggs is likely the other player in the mix, but shouldn't knock out either of the incumbents.

Halves: Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary

Laurie Daley probaby doesn't need to consider changes here. Mitchell Moses was the five-eighth in Game 1 last year and did nothing to lose his spot. In fact, he watched his teammates lose Game 2 and 3 while injured.

It would be fair to say he hasn't started the year on fire, but there are no other realistic options for the Blues' number six jumper unless they go back to Jarome Luai.

Halfback is less certain, but Nathan Cleary's form during the opening six weeks should shut down any conversation.

The Penrith halfback could lose his spot to Moses, or indeed Isaiya Katoa at the Dolphins who continues to excel early in his career.

Props: Payne Haas and Addin Fonua-Blake

Payne Haas is the first player selected for any representative side he is available for and it's not even worth a discussion. He is just that good.

The Blues do have a host of props available.

Addin Fonua-Blake wins the spot as he becomes eligible for Origin. A slow start to the year has given way to better efforts in the last fortnight and he has the experience at all levels of the game to make Origin his place.

Mitch Barnett's new injury makes things easier at the selection table, while the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu, Spencer Leniu and Max King were all used last year with varying levels of success, but none feature this year.

The bolters may well be Jackson Ford and Toby Couchman, while Lindsay Smith might consider himself unlucky alongside Tigers star Terrell May.

Hooker: Blayke Brailey

There needs to be a change at hooker.

Not because Reece Robson is a bad player. He hasn't been at his best in the last 18 months, sure.

But Blayke Brailey has knocked the doorway to selection clean off its hinges. He is the best hooker in the game and any other name at number nine would be closer to a crime against NSW fans than a valid selection with reasoning.

Second-row: Hudson Young and Angus Crichton

Liam Martin's knee injury likely ensures his already slippery grip on a Blues jersey gives way completely.

That does, however, mean the Blues will probably retain Angus Crichton in his final year before heading to rugby union for some hard-hitting experience.

Hudson Young has done nothing wrong in the opening rounds and deserves his spot ahead of a host of players led by Jacob Preston.

Lock: Cameron Murray

This is just the most obvious decision. Cameron Murray is the best lock in the game, and Isaah Yeo is a prop at representative level, or probably anywhere outside of the Penrith system.

That's not to say Yeo doesn't have a massive job to do, but Murray's days on the edge are over.

The Blues, and the Rabbitohs for that matter, are a vastly different team with Murray wearing 13.

Interchange: Connor Watson, Isaah Yeo, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Preston, Haumole Olakau'atu and Tom Trbojevic

Despite the move to six-man benches, there is still a place for a utility. Connor Watson did nothing wrong last year and gets selected.

Yeo, with his experience and power should be picked as a prop, while Keaon Koloamatangi has had it all since he moved into the middle and should gain selection.

Jacob Preston's form makes him simply someone who must be there, while Haumole Olakau'atu also gets a run for his impact.

Tom Trbojevic, who can play fullback, wing and centre, provides the specialist backline cover after a pretty solid last fortnight with the Sea Eagles turning a corner. Fitness, as always, will be his key issue.

The team

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Latrell Mitchell

4. Stephen Crichton

5. Jacob Kiraz

6. Mitchell Moses

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Payne Haas

9. Blayke Brailey

10. Addin Fonua-Blake

11. Hudson Young

12. Angus Crichton

13. Cameron Murray

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Isaah Yeo

16. Keaon Koloamatangi

17. Jacob Preston

18. Haumole Olakau'atu

19. Tom Trbojevic