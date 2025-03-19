Sydney Roosters fullback and captain James Tedesco has revealed halfback Sam Walker's recovery is progressing as quickly as possibly could have been expected.

The halfback suffered an ACL injury in Round 26 of the 2024 season.

The injury typically keeps players out for anywhere between nine and twelve months. The later end of that recovery window could have seen Walker write off the season and aim to return in 2026.

But speaking on Channel 9s 100% Footy, Tedesco revealed Walker is progressing for a return right on the nine month mark, with Round 12 earmarked as the potential date he will be back on the field.

"Middle of the year I think, around Round 12 or 13," Tedesco said on the show this week.

"He is at training, doing most of the sessions, obviously not the contact stuff fully yet, but he was out there today throwing cut out passes and tearing us apart."

The Roosters, who have had a mixed start to the year with a 50-14 thumping at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos in Round 1, before they managed to defeat four-time premiers the Penrith Panthers in one of the biggest boilovers in the history of the sport, are widely expected to struggle throughout this season.

Walker's injury has been joined by an ACL injury to hooker Brandon Smith, while a host of talent and experience also departed the club at the end of the 2024 campaign.

The Roosters clash with the Cronulla Sharks in Round 12 and the Canberra Raiders in Round 13 before having a bye in Round 14, meaning they could well hold Walker's return until Round 15 when the club clash with the Newcastle Knights.

The Roosters still have 12 games to play from that point, meaning Walker is now on track to play half the season for the tri-colours.

The halfback could also return via the NSW Cup, a strategy coach Trent Robinson has had no problem employing before for players returning from long-term injury lay offs.