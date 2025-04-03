In the lead-up to his first game for the Parramatta Eels, veteran lock Dylan Walker has spilled the beans on why he decided to leave the New Zealand Warriors.

Speaking to the media, Walker noted his personal life as a key contributor to the international switch.

"It was just time for me to come home and be a father," he admitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That was the most important thing, my kids were growing up and starting footy and [I was] wanting to be there and watch their first game, first training session. I got the opportunity today to be the footy dad at the oval."

The Eels aren't a very attractive destination right now, due to their 0-4 start and host of missing stars.

Despite this, the 30-year-old has declared his new side a winner, highlighting the potential he saw in the Jason Ryles-led side.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's a quality football side here, a good bunch of blokes, you put those two together and you work hard and add one or two things here and there and you're off and running," he said.

"That's what I'm here to do, win footy games and help these guys develop."

With captain Mitchell Moses out of the side until Round 9, Walker's veteran leadership will be a boon for the winless squad, which is desperate for some direction ahead of their clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons this weekend.

When their captain does come back, Walker intends to be the ultimate sidekick, helping Moses steer the ship.

"I'm no LeBron James or Michael Jordan, but I know my role and know that I can help him," he said.

Walker will play his first match for the Eels this weekend, where he will hope to earn his new side their first win of the year.