The Australian Kangaroos have been put on notice by their opposing nations in 2025, with multiple stars pledging allegiance to their heritage this year.\n\nWhile some might say incoming head coach Kevin Walters has been thrown into recruitment hell ahead of this year's Ashes, it seems the Brisbane Broncos legend is set to get his hands on a host of stars regardless; 23 to be exact.\n\nAccording to the Sydney Morning Herald, nearly a third of those named will be debutants, with seven young men gearing up for their first Kangaroos stint.\n\nIt has been reported that Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh, Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cronulla Sharks captain Blayke Brailey, Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Jacob Preston, Newcastle Knights centre Bradman Best, South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi and Canberra Raiders half Ethan Strange are all set to make their Kangaroos debut under Walters this year.\n\n[caption id="attachment_210110" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 17: Kotoni Staggs of the Broncos jumps on Deine Mariner of the Broncos as they celebrate Deine Mariner scoring a try during the round 11 NRL match between Manly Sea Eagles and Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, on May 17, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nStaggs and Koloamatangi are two key inclusions, following doubts around their desire to represent the Kangaroos due to their international ties to Tonga.\n\nThe Ashes series will begin at Wembley Stadium in London on October 25, with the Kangaroos coaching squad set to reconvene next week to finalise the 23-man squad before it's announced.