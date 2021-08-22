Cronulla Sharks' centre Josh Dugan is reportedly claiming his innocence over the alleged COVID breach.

Police allegedly stopped Dugan twice in the space of an hour on Friday evening, with the news first reported yesterday.

A statement said New South Wales police pulled over a Jeep Cherokee twice on Friday evening in the Lithgow area where two men were allegedly driving without masks on.

“The men allegedly weren’t wearing masks and checks revealed they were from Gymea and Alexandria,” a police spokesman said.

“The driver allegedly told police they were moving to the area and were going to feed animals, however later admitted they were heading to a friend’s house for the weekend.

“They were directed to return home. About 40 minutes later, officers detected the same vehicle travelling away from Sydney towards Yetholme. The men were stopped and again directed to return to their homes. Charges are expected to be laid.”

Current New South Wales public health order restrictions state individuals may not travel more than five kilometres from their home, or outside of their own local government area.

However, Dugan has reportedly told The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio that he has the paperwork to prove he had a legitimate reason to be in the area, with Phil Rothfield revealing the news on Sky Sports Radio.

“He told David Riccio yesterday he has the paperwork to prove he had a legitimate reason to be there,” Rothfield said.

The NRL integrity unit are investigating the incident, while the Sharks are also aware, but at this stage have not provided comment.