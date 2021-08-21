The Cronulla Sharks are set to deal with a fresh COVID scandal, after centre Josh Dugan reportedly broke the New South Wales government's public health act.

The public health order currently states that residents of Sydney are not permitted to move outside their local government area or more than five kilometres from their home, except in specific circumstances.

Dugan, however, was reportedly picked up travelling with a friend in western New South Wales, being stopped twice by officers.

It's understood Dugan and his friend were stopped by police at Lithgow on Friday night, before failing to follow an instruction to return home and being stopped again less than an hour later near Bathurst.

The NRL integrity unit are aware of the issue, with an NRL spokesman confirming the matter is being investigated by the police, the club and the NRL.

"The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the matter and is liaising with NSW Police and the club," an NRL spokesman told NRL.com.

New South Wales police said in a statement that the men weren't wearing masks and checks revealed they were from Gymea and Alexandria respectively.

"Officers from Chifley Police District were conducting patrols in Lithgow when they stopped a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Main Street and the Great Western Highway about 11.30pm yesterday (Friday 20 August 2021)," a NSW Police statement said.

"Police spoke to the driver, a 31-year-old man, and his passenger, a man aged 30. The men allegedly weren't wearing masks and checks revealed they were from Gymea and Alexandria.

"The driver allegedly told police they were moving to the area and were going to feed animals, however, later admitted they were heading to a friend's house for the weekend. They were directed to return home.

"About 40 minutes later, officers detected the same vehicle travelling away from Sydney towards Yetholme. The men were stopped and again directed to return to their homes. Charges are expected to be laid."

The controversial centre, who broke the NRL's biosecurity protocols back in June by visiting a restaurant at Potts Point, was fined $25,000 for that incident and lost his spot in the Sharks' current playing roster when the competition was relocated to Queensland, with Dugan not travelling.

Investigations are ongoing, and the Sharks are yet to provide comment or a statement on the incident.